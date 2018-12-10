“Our Favorite Things” Wallace’s Garden Center

Our Favorite Things
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- How about showing up to Christmas with a simple amaryllis bulb for the host and hostess? Plant it in a pretty pot (on sale now at Wallace's) and it will grow into this beautiful statement bloom within just two months.
- Awe, this "Oliver the Ornament" gift box is so sweet. It has a great Christmas message about being kind and sticking up for the little guy - something every kid should hear from their family! The ornament comes with the book - get them while they last.
- YUM! This "Victorian Christmas" candle made by Milkhouse Candle Co. is one of my favorite things because it will make your house a home with one strike of a match.
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- Christmas Memories Book is a place to jot down how your family spent the holiday season. It's a 20 year book with places for pictures and thoughts. Instead of uploading it to Facebook, write it down and pass it on!
- Iowa Cutting Board - I have one at home that's hanging on my wall in the kitchen. Truly a way to say "home for the holidays"!
Cactus plant - For the friend who can't keep anything alive, this is the gift that stays green year round!
