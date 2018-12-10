“Our Favorite Things” Wallace’s Garden Center

Our Favorite Things

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

  1. How about showing up to Christmas with a simple amaryllis bulb for the host and hostess? Plant it in a pretty pot (on sale now at Wallace's) and it will grow into this beautiful statement bloom within just two months.
  2. Awe, this "Oliver the Ornament" gift box is so sweet. It has a great Christmas message about being kind and sticking up for the little guy - something every kid should hear from their family! The ornament comes with the book - get them while they last.
  3. YUM! This "Victorian Christmas" candle made by Milkhouse Candle Co. is one of my favorite things because it will make your house a home with one strike of a match.

Denise Hnytka's picks:

  1. Christmas Memories Book is a place to jot down how your family spent the holiday season. It's a 20 year book with places for pictures and thoughts. Instead of uploading it to Facebook, write it down and pass it on!
  2. Iowa Cutting Board - I have one at home that's hanging on my wall in the kitchen. Truly a way to say "home for the holidays"!

  3. Cactus plant - For the friend who can't keep anything alive, this is the gift that stays green year round!