“Our Favorite Things” Bamboo Baby Boutique

Our Favorite Things
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- “Chunky Books” I can just see Goldie holding these in her little hands and flipping through the “pages”. They tell cute animal stories too!
- Never heard of “Whirly Squigz” in my life, but now I want them in my life! These will stick practically anywhere. I think they would be fun in the tub!
- Goldie will wake up on Christmas morning wearing this! BONUS: All Holiday clothing is 20% off. PLUS, all moms love/insist on a zipper for those midnight changes.
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- Car seat Poncho: Locally made in Davenport, these keep kids snug and warm in their car seat without the bulk of a jacket under their buckles. These are hard to find in stores, but you can get them here in a variety of prints and sizes.
- Lollacup: As seen on Shark Tank! The spill-proof sippy cup has a weighted straw, so kids can drink from any angle. It also includes a tiny brush to clean it!
- Pencil Nose: This game for older kids challenges them to draw wearing a silly mask. I call it this year’s “Pie Face” game!
