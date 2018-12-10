“Our Favorite Things” Bamboo Baby Boutique

Posted 6:00 pm, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:24PM, December 10, 2018

Our Favorite Things

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

  1. “Chunky Books” I can just see Goldie holding these in her little hands and flipping through the “pages”. They tell cute animal stories too!
  2. Never heard of “Whirly Squigz” in my life, but now I want them in my life! These will stick practically anywhere. I think they would be fun in the tub!
  3. Goldie will wake up on Christmas morning wearing this! BONUS: All Holiday clothing is 20% off. PLUS, all moms love/insist on a zipper for those midnight changes.

Denise Hnytka's picks:

  1. Car seat Poncho: Locally made in Davenport, these keep kids snug and warm in their car seat without the bulk of a jacket under their buckles. These are hard to find in stores, but you can get them here in a variety of prints and sizes.
  2. Lollacup: As seen on Shark Tank! The spill-proof sippy cup has a weighted straw, so kids can drink from any angle. It also includes a tiny brush to clean it!
  3. Pencil Nose: This game for older kids challenges them to draw wearing a silly mask. I call it this year’s “Pie Face” game!