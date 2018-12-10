“Our Favorite Things” Aunt Hattie’s

Our Favorite Things

Denise Hnytka's picks:

  1. Children’s books for adults - The classics are remade into hilarious NSFW stories that will make everyone crack up at your holiday party! A great white elephant gift!
  2.  What Do You Meme? Game - For the friend who loves Cards Against Humanity. NYE game night selection!
  3.  Silly socks! Huge selection with hilarious captions. A best seller at Aunt Hattie's

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

  1. I love this old wooden beer crate. This would make a cool wine bottle holder. There are a lot of one-of-a-kind items to jazz up any home bar.
  2. Old school candy is always fun. How about buying a bunch and putting it in a coffee can to gift the sweet-tooth on your list.
  3. One of my favorite things are these 50 caliber, once-shot military rounds turned bottle opener. Made in America.