“Our Favorite Things” Aunt Hattie’s

Our Favorite Things
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- Children’s books for adults - The classics are remade into hilarious NSFW stories that will make everyone crack up at your holiday party! A great white elephant gift!
- What Do You Meme? Game - For the friend who loves Cards Against Humanity. NYE game night selection!
- Silly socks! Huge selection with hilarious captions. A best seller at Aunt Hattie's
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- I love this old wooden beer crate. This would make a cool wine bottle holder. There are a lot of one-of-a-kind items to jazz up any home bar.
- Old school candy is always fun. How about buying a bunch and putting it in a coffee can to gift the sweet-tooth on your list.
- One of my favorite things are these 50 caliber, once-shot military rounds turned bottle opener. Made in America.
41.597506 -90.346222