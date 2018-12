Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois -- A woman is dead after officials say her van crossed the center line of Route 84 on Friday, Dec. 7.

73-year-old Judith Pray of Clinton was driving four miles north of Fulton when she crashed into a pickup truck, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said. A third car then crashed into Pray's van.

The drivers of the other two cars sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.