× Iowan handed 9 year sentence for Dark Web child pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa- A Council Bluffs man received a nine-year sentence after an FBI investigation revealed he received child pornography from the Dark Web.

December 6, Beau Croghan, 36, was sentenced to 110 months behind bars and 10 years of supervised release.

According to the DOJ, 12 men and women found Croghan guilty of receipt of child pornography on August 22, 2018.

An FBI investigation codenamed Operation Pacifier looked into “Playpen”. Playpen is a Dark Web site hosted on the popular TOR (The Onion Router) browser which is used for accessing encrypted web pages.

The DOJ says Playpen is “a message-board type website where registered users would distribute and share images and videos of child pornography.”

They say Croghan registered with Playpen on September 27, 2014, and logged over 13 hours on the site between September 27, 2014, and March 4, 2015.