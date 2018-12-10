× Fatal hunting accident serves as a safety reminder

MARION COUNTY, Iowa- After a weekend hunting trip turned deadly, the Iowa DNR is asking hunters to prioritize safety, and follow some safety tips.

According to the Iowa DNR, Sunday, December 9, Blake E. Schroder, 23, of Leighton, Iowa, was out with a large hunting party.

They say around 4:30 p.m. conservation officers found Schroder dead after being struck by a bullet, that they believe was from Schroders own hunting party.

An autopsy is pending on Schroder at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

In the meantime, The Iowa DNR has released these hunter safety tips: