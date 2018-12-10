× Bookkeeper charged with stealing $400,000 from Illinois dental office

WHEATON, Illinois (AP) — A woman who authorities say secretly forged more than $400,000 in checks to her own business has been arrested.

Roxana Dusanek, 56, of Crest Hill, created a stamp with the signature of her boss at a suburban Chicago dental office, authorities said. She then applied that stamp to the checks as a way to forge her boss’s signature.

The Pioneer Press reports that Dusanek is charged with criminal counts of theft and forgery. She was booked into the DuPage County Jail.

The county’s state’s attorney’s office alleges that Dusanek made out the checks between February 2014 and June 2017 while she worked at the Hinsdale dental office as a bookkeeper before other employees uncovered the scheme.

Dusanek remained in jail on Sunday after a judge set her bond at $300,000. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.