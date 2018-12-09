The Score Sunday, Genesis Shootout, IHMVCU Girls Shootout, FCA

The Score Sunday breaks down the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout.  The IHMVCU Girls Shootout is January 5th, Tournament Director Gary Thrapp talks about the pairings.  The FCA Story of the week features T.J Vesey from Davenport North and the impact he has on the Wildcats Basketball Team.