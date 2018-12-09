Mike Papoccia was Head Football Coach at Sterling Newman for 39 years. During the teams banquet Papoccia let the players know he will be stepping down. Papoccia had a 340-99 record, which puts him 5th in career wins and 4th for wins in Illinois. He also led the Blue Machine to 5 state title and 2 runner up finishes.
Mike Papoccia stepping down as Sterling Newman Football Coach
