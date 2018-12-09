Mike Papoccia stepping down as Sterling Newman Football Coach

Mike Papoccia was Head Football Coach at Sterling Newman for 39 years. During the teams banquet Papoccia let the players know he will be stepping down.  Papoccia had a 340-99 record, which puts him 5th in career wins and 4th for wins in Illinois.  He also led the Blue Machine to 5 state title and 2 runner up finishes.