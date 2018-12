Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Detectives are trying to figure our what caused a Davenport home to go up in flames on Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to Iowa Street near Genesis East just after 6 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames coming from the main floor and attic of a Davenport home.

Firefighters set up ladders and other equipment to better fight the fire.

Crews say no one was home at the time, and no pets were inside.