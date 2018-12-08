× Police get 5 kids off roof of Bettendorf High School

BETTENDORF– Five kids were taken home by their parents after police found them on the roof of Bettendorf High School.

Bettendorf Police responded to the high school just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night when a caller alerted them of the disturbance.

Six police cars and a fire truck were dispatched, and soon after arrival, five kids came down.

Police say they used a ladder to get up to the roof and search for more kids, but none were found. Police say there was no graffiti or damage to the building.

No arrests were made. Police notified the kids’ parents. A guardian came to pick each one up.