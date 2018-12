Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Augustana Men's Basketball faces another top 10 team in rival Illinois Wesleyan. The Vikings trailed til late in the second half before pulling away for a 67-60 win.

Illinois Basketball snaps their 3 game losing streak with a 77-74 win over UNLV.

Augustana Women's basketball fall short against Illinois Wesleyan 83-76.

Moline Boy's Basketball scores a 55-45 win over Normal West.

41st Annual Carson DeJarnatt Wrestling Invitational.

United Township host their annual Bolwing Invite.