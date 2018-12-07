High School Basketball, both sides of the river. Moline comes away with a huge win over rival Rock Island. Quincy beats Alleman. North Scott boys and Girls come away with a win over Assumption. Bettendorf beats Davenport West. Central beats North, and P.V. makes it 21 in a row against Burlington
WQAD Sportscast December, 7th
-
The Score – Week 9
-
Iowa beats Iowa State, Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, St. Ambrose MBB, Assumption Wrestling
-
Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, Evan Massey Reaches Milestone, North Scott GBB, Assumption BB
-
St. Ambrose ranked in top 25, SAU WBB beats Lincoln, Augie WBB fall to North Central, Moline Wrestling scores win over Geneseo
-
The Score Week 8
-
-
Sportscast October 27, 2018
-
The Score – Week 6
-
Augie Basketball beats UW Stevens point in OT, Augie WBB Falls to UW Whitewater, Sterling GBB Wins, Alleman Wrestling
-
The Score Week 4
-
The Score Week 7
-
-
The Score Week 3
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball