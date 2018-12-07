× Slow climb in temperatures in the days ahead… Active later next week

Full sunshine, but it was certainly not enough to warm our temperatures as readings are not expected to get out of the 20s come this afternoon.

Fortunately, temperatures will slowly improve with daytime highs in the 30s through the weekend… possibly reaching the lower 40s as early as Tuesday.

Skies will remain sunny during this stretch until our next weather system arrives by next Wednesday where a rain/snow mix is likely. Another system will be right on its heels which is expected to arrive by next Friday.

Still a ways off as far as the exact type of precipitation on both systems, but as we get into early next week the picture will be much clearer. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

