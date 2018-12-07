× Rock Island County Courthouse closes today

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — After decades of use the old Rock Island County Courthouse was set to close for good on Friday, December 7.

The closure comes after the grand opening of the new Rock Island County Justice Center annex, which was held on December 3.

County leaders approved the demolition of the 122-year-old courthouse in July of 2018. Some are still fighting to preserve the building, however.

There has been no demolition date set for the historic building.