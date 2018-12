× Natural gas leak shuts down road in Princeton

PRINCETON, Illinois — Crews were on scene where a natural gas leak was reported in the 1400 block of Main Street Thursday evening, December 6.

The road was shut down between Thompson Street and Bryant Woods, according to the Princeton Police Department. The road was reopened around 9:10 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the leak. Nicor crews were expected to assess the leak Friday.