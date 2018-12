× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Snow Globe Cookies and OMGBeckyFest

We are ON LOCATION this week for our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment, visiting Crafted QC with a Special Guest!

On Friday, December 7th during Good Morning Quad Cities, we created Snow Globe Cookies with the help of Katie Conger, Custom Cookie Creator from KatyDid Cookies in Davenport. Katie is one of the Vendors of OMGBeckyFest, an arts festival sponsored by Crafted QC at the RiverCenter on Saturday, December 8th.