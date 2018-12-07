Man convicted of leaving scene after woman’s fatal car leap

Hamann told investigators that 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado jumped from his car on Aug. 5 in rural Lee County as they were arguing. He says he drove home to Morning Sun but went back later to look for her.

Her body already had been found by a passer-by. An autopsy report shows she suffered blunt force injuries after her leap and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Alvarado lived in Muscatine.