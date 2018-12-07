Illinois high school mourns loss of volunteer killed in I-74 wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Illinois -- An Illinois high school held a moment of silence in memory of a volunteer who was killed in a crash on Interstate 74.

According to NBC Chicago, the moment of silence was held Thursday, December 6 before a girls varsity basketball game at Normal Community West High School. The students there were remembering 72-year-old Charlie Crabtree.

Crabtree was driving a school bus when he was killed in a wrong-way crash on Wednesday, December 5. According to the school's athletic director he was with the JV girls' basketball team, on their way back from an away game in Champaign. The bus collided head-on with a semi that was driving the wrong direction on the interstate.

Members of the community said Crabtree cared about the students and never stopped doing what he loved.

"He was someone that I always looked up to," said student Dani Freeman, "just being passionate about everything he did, he had such a big heart, he cared about everyone, he just always cared."

The crash happened near Downs, Illinois, about 140 miles southeast of the Quad Cities. The semi was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit the school bus, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.