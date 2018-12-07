× I-74 on-ramp from River Drive to temporarily close in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — The River Drive on-ramp to Interstate 74 will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, December 10.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed for pavement resurfacing and bridge joint repair. It was expected that the ramp would reopen on Tuesday, December 11.

There was no official detour set in place, but the Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to use the westbound I-74 ramp at 7th Avenue.

