Gunfire shot into East Moline home leads to arrest of three teens

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Three people were taken into custody after being accused of firing shots into an occupied home.

Overnight on Friday, December 7, gunshots were fired at a home in the 2000 block of 9th Avenue, according to a statement from Lt. Jeff Ramsey with the East Moline Police Department. Three teenagers were taken into custody on weapons charges.

East Moline Police were told a white vehicle was spotted speeding away from where the shots had been fired, according to Lt. Ramsey’s statement. When an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, two people got out and tried to flee on foot. Both were captured, one by an East Moline officer and the other by a Silvis officer.

Police recovered a handgun and a shotgun they said they believed were used in the incident.

Police said Emily Ledesma from East Moline and Jaonte Webb from Moline, both 18, were taken into custody along with a 15-year-old boy from East Moline. Ledesma was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Webb was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Ledesma and Webb were taken to the Rock Island County Jail and were held on $30,000 bond. The 15-year-old was held in the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.