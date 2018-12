Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, Illinois -- Country star Margo Price has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

On Friday morning, December 7, Price tweeted the good news, announcing she had been nominated for the "Best New Artist" category. Price is up against other stars like Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Click here to see the full list of Grammy nominations.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are February 10th.

Woah! Woke up to my phone blowing up this morning... it’s an honor to get a Grammy nomination for best new artist! pic.twitter.com/uBEamgdt0T — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) December 7, 2018