× 12-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at teacher charged in adult court

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 12-year-old accused of pointing a loaded gun at a teacher is being charged with attempted murder in adult court.

In August of 2018 the North Scott Junior High School student was disarmed by a teacher after bringing a loaded .22 caliber handgun to school, according to Eldridge Police. He was charged with attempted murder.

Police said the student pointed the gun at a person’s face and pulled the trigger. An affidavit named two victims, one is a teacher at the school.

Read More: Police say North Scott Jr. High student forgot to take the gun off safety

According to Scott County’s District Court Administrator, in early December the student was waived to adult court as a youthful offender, not as a regular adult.