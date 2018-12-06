× What’s the status on a potential QC passenger rail?

Months after getting a third extension to keep a grant to help build a potential passenger train service in the Quad Cities, leaders with the Illinois Department of Transportation said the project was still in a preliminary phase.

The grant, which lasts until June 30, 2019, allows the state to use millions of dollars in federal money.

A statement from the Illinois DOT explained that the department was continuing to work with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Iowa Interstate Railroad. Together they were working to “determine the full scope of improvements necessary to facilitate passenger trains between Wyanet and Moline.”

As of early December 2018, preliminary engineering studies were being conducted, according to the statement. Those studies included assessing bridge structures and track conditions, grade crossing design, signal and systems design and track rehabilitation planning.

There was no set timeline of when construction would begin.