What You Can Expect In Downtown Davenport In 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Downtown Davenport is becoming a dynamic destination spot.

On Thursday, December 6th, Good Morning Quad Cities had "Breakfast With..." Kyle Carter, the Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. We talked to him about what the Downtown Davenport Partnership does and some of the exciting developments coming up in 2019. Click the video above to see what he has to say.

However, you can't talk about the future without recognizing the past. Carter explained how Downtown Davenport has been able to get to this point and he says it started back in the 1980s:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Good Morning Quad Cities, viewers had a chance to ask Carter their own questions on the WQAD Facebook Page:

Today's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by a new business in Downtown Davenport called "The Key." It's located inside the Union Arcade Building, at the corner of Brady Street and 3rd Street. Here is what they have to offer: