Michigan becomes first Midwest state to legalize recreational weed

DETROIT, Michigan- Michigan is now the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana use outside of a medical need.

In the November 6, election voters overwhelmingly decided they wanted recreational use by adults who are at least 21.

The new law comes 10 years after voters approved marijuana medically to treat the effects of certain illnesses.

According to the Associated Press, "staff at the Lansing City Pulse, a weekly alternative newspaper, marked the day by handing out free joints across the street from the Capitol."

Michigan is now among the 10 states and the District of Columbia with legalized recreational marijuana.

Dispensary's retail shops are still far on the horizon as state regulators need to get involved.

According to the new law, residents age 21 and older can possess or transport up to 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants out of public view.

It can only be used in your home or other private property, however, landlords and employers can still prohibit it.

People who want marijuana now will need to grow it on their own or go through illegal channels.

Michigan is just now licensing and opening medical-marijuana dispensaries.

Some elected officials in several communities have voted to ban businesses selling weed. The law allows for a local veto, but local governments can revisit and change the anti-weed policies later.