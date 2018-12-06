× Iowa changes way it’s notifying potential jurors

(AP) — Iowa has changed the way it’s notifying potential jurors.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the state announced Monday, December 3 that residents will no longer receive paper questionnaires in the mail with the summonses. They’ll be getting postcards instead with information on how to complete the questionnaires online.

State court administrator Todd Nuccio says the state expects the change will raise the response rate from potential jurors because they will be able to complete the questionnaires electronically at any time.

Iowans previously could complete the questionnaires online or they could fill them out and mail them back to the clerk of court’s offices in their counties.