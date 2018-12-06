Iowa beats Iowa State, Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, St. Ambrose MBB, Assumption Wrestling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa beats Iowa State 98-84 to win the latest edition of the Cy-Hawk game. There was some fireworks at the end of the game as several players came together as tempers flared. Fran McCaffery and the Hawks would leave the floor without shaking hands.

On the Western Big 6 courts, Rock Island extends their conference win streak to 33 with a 51-43 win over Quincy. Moline best rival United Township 61-47. Galesburg beats Alleman 38-33.

St. Ambrose Basketball drops their first conference game to Roosevelt 84-78.

Assumption Wrestling opens up the MAC with a couple wins, beating Davenport West 70-4 and Davenport North 68-6.