× Find out how long this stretch of temperatures will stay below freezing

Skies have been slowly improving from north to south as temperatures will stay just below freezing this afternoon.

With skies clear skies and light winds, the cold air of today will get quite chilly overnight with lows dropping near 10 degrees before sunrise. Even though winds will be light, we will wake up to wind chills in the single digits.

We’ll extend this stretch of below freezing weather right through Saturday before we see a slow but steady climb in temperatures in the days to follow.

The wintry mess that is still anticipated for the nation’s mid section from Oklahoma to the Virginias this weekend will result in plenty of sunshine right through early next week. Our next weather system is still on track to arrive by next Wednesday with the precipitation expected to be more wet than white.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here