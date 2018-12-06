× Dubuque chef to make his debut on Top Chef

DUBUQUE, Iowa- Premiering December 6, a local chef will be competing in season 16 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” it begins at 8 p.m.

The Chef in question is Kevin Scharpf, 32, Chef and owner of Brazen Open Kitchen & Bar at 955 Washington St., Suite 101 in Dubuque.

According to the Des Moine Register, Scharpf will compete against 14 other chefs for the title of ‘Top Chef.’ This season will be in Kentucky, with a trip to China for a final showdown in Macau.

The show description says the winning chef will take home $125,000, get a feature in Food & Wine magazine, plus an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, as well as a $50,000 prize package from Williams Sonoma and finally a headlining slot on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley. The Register says Scharpf was born in Dubuque and raised in Galena, Illinois. According to them Scharpf started watching Emeril Lagasse on TV and fell in love with the art of cooking. He enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis at age 16.

Kevin Scharpf then went on to train in New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis. It was in 2015 that Scharpf opened Brazen Open Kitchen & Bar.