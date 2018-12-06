Cold source of air next few days; Unusually sunny forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front has swept through the area early Thursday which means the chills get locked-in today. Temperatures will remain steady in the 20s today with northwest winds that make it feel like 20 degrees.

There is a perfect recipe to get chilly tonight: clear skies and light winds. Where there's snow on the ground, temperatures may dip to around 5 degrees. Metro temps will bottom out around 10.

December is typically a cloudy month but the next 7 days looks quite sunny for a change. Our next weather system probably won't arrive until Wednesday and Thursday of next week and appears more wet than white.

That plays into our White Christmas Forecast. Right now, we will stick with a 30% chance right now with 19 days to go.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen