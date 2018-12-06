Sterling Junior Aidan Munoz-Ripley is a lineman on the football team. He is also the top player on the chess team. He started playing chess when he was in fourth grade, his grandfather introduced him to the game. Aidan is a student of both games, but if had to pick one or the other chess would be the game he prefers to play.
Aidan Munoz-Ripley makes the right moves
