Wheel of Misfortune: 28-year-old Kpangbala Blamah

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, December 5, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 28-year-old Kpangbala Blamah. He's described as 6'1'' tall, 175 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County for Failure to Appear/Possession Controlled Substance. And he's wanted in Scott County for Parole Violation on original charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.