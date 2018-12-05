× Two QC area villages get funding to improve water infrastructure

Two Quad Cities area villages are getting funding to help redevelop their water infrastructure.

The Villages of Woodhull and Elizabeth are getting funding part of a $3 million investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s part of a project to help the more than 936,000 Americans living in rural communities, according to a statement.

“An an advocate for rural America, I understand that modern water infrastructure is a necessity, not an amenity, for our communities to thrive,” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said. “These job-creating Rural Development dollars will go a long way in giving small towns like ours an opportunity to grow and succeed.”

Elizabeth will be getting $610,000 in grants and $290,000 in loans. That money will be used to make a sewer main, lining and manhole for the 361 residents there.

The USDA was investing $1,198,000 in grants and $1,200,000 in loans for Woodhull to finish water projects that meet state environment guidelines. There are 811 people in Woodhull.

Woodhull received $3,372,000 in Water & Waste Disposal loans from the USDA.