St. Ambrose men are ranked in the latest NAIA Basketball Poll. The Fighting Bees find themselves at #18, which the highest they have been ranked since 2014.

St. Ambrose Queen Bees get a win over Lincoln 84-73.

Augustana women fall to North Central. After taking a lead in the 4th quarter the Vikings went cold from the field falling 69-58.

In high school wrestling, Geneseo and Moline square off at Wharton Field House. The Maroons get a big 46-20 win over the Maple Leafs.