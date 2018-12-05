× Snowy conditions for this morning’s commute, tracking more tonight

We hope the headache you got from last night’s commute is gone because we’re gearing up for more slippin’ and slidin’ this morning. That’s especially the message for anyone traveling mainly on side streets and rural roads. Even though we didn’t get much snow, we know from conditions on Tuesday that it doesn’t take much to cause problems.

Even though snowfall this morning will be light and mainly confined to the early morning, more vehicles will create compression of the snow on the roads, causing a layer of ice. In some spots, that ice may not be discernable to the naked eye…meaning black ice.

While little/no additional accumulations are expected today, please don’t be in a hurry this morning. Skies will become mostly sunny as the day goes on with highs in the middle 30s. A new minor accumulation is possible late tonight into Thursday morning for areas south of I-80, but especially south of the Galesburg and Monmouth areas.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen