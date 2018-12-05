Iowa siblings plead guilty to sham marriage immigration deal
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo brother and sister have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to arrange a sham marriage so he wouldn’t have to leave the United States.
Federal law lets immigrants who marry U.S. citizens receive conditional residency status, which can lead to citizenship.
The records say Salkanovic and the woman never consummated the marriage and never lived together. It’s unclear whether the woman’s been charged.
