ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A semi truck got stuck in the tree line along westbound Interstate 280.

The truck was headed eastbound on Wednesday morning, December 5, when it crossed over the center line, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash happened near Exit 11A, where Jumer’s Casino is located.

There was no traffic interruption.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene. Information will be added as updates become available.