× Reinforcing shot of cold to bring some light snow and slick roads in spots

Great to see a good dose of sunshine for the first time this month! Seems like forever, right? Should be enough to melt most of the light snowfall from last night as temperatures climb in the 30s.

Cold front is still on track to pass through some time around midnight. Clouds will return along with a few flurries, possibly some light snow showers especially for areas south of the Quad Cities from near the Highway 34 corridor and points south. No worse than a dusting for commuters by Thursday morning but like we saw last night it may be enough to make roads a bit slick in rural areas. Temperatures by sunrise will only drop around the mid 20s.

Passage of the cold front will lead to below freezing temperatures for the next several days. It will also lead to plenty of sunshine as the main storm track stays well to our south right through early next week.

The warming is still on track to develop next week with highs in the 40s. Any changes to our skies will likely come from a system by about this time next week with rain not snow in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

