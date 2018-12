Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON- A Port Byron native says she's lucky after a garbage can hit her car windshield while she was driving down a Texas highway.

Kathy Lanham's dash cam caught the video.

An unsecured trash can flies out of the back of a truck and carried over three lanes of traffic before slamming into her windshield.

Lanham says the trash can had mulch in it and only cracked the windshield so she wasn't hurt. But she was never able to get any information regarding the driver or the truck.