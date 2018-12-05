Police and K9 unit on scene in Rock Island neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Law enforcement was on scene in a Rock Island neighborhood with a K-9 unit Wednesday afternoon, December 5.

The police presence was at 34th Avenue and 21st Street around 3:30 p.m. A news 8 viewer captured video of someone being put in a squad car in the area.

About 10 minutes earlier, a News 8 viewer said she had seen several squad cars heading south on 17th Street with lights and sirens blaring.

Just before, a police vehicle in Moline was hit behind the Toys R Us building off 16th Street. No word on if the incidents are connected.

WQAD News 8 has a crew at the scene in Rock Island and working to get more information on the situation. Updates will be added as information becomes available.