× Mumps outbreak at a Chicago university after 1 confirmed, 7 probable cases

ROMEOVILLE, Illinois — Health officials are trying to treat what appears to be several cases of the mumps at a private Catholic university in the Chicago suburbs.

The Will County Health Department declared an “outbreak” after one confirmed case and seven probable cases popped up among students, WGN reported.

“Public health officials define a mumps outbreak as three or more cases of mumps linked by time and place with at least one case lab confirmed by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),” Lewis University’s website states.

Illinois is mandating all students, faculty and staff provide proof of immunization by Monday, Dec. 10. Those with no documentation will have restricted access to the campus until Dec. 28.