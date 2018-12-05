× Group gives dozens of coats and shoes to Moline kids

MOLINE, Illinois — A group of kids got some extra winter-wear at the Jefferson Early Childhood Center.

The Moline Breakfast Optimist Club gave out shoes, coats, hats and gloves on Wednesday, December 5. It’s all part of the “Shoes and Coats That Fit” project.

“The reason we are doing this is so every child can have a little pride in their appearance and their clothes,” said Patrick Wendt, with the project. “That’s why we do it, to make the kids happy.”

On Wednesday they handed out about 50 pairs of shoes and 15 coats. In the program’s nearly 20-year existance, they’ve given out about 2,000 shoes.