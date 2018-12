Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Quad Cities was a stop during the former president's campaign to succeed Ronald Reagan.

That includes a 1988 visit to supporters in De Witt just before the Iowa caucuses. We remembered that campaign swing and reporter Greg Vandergrift's coverage.

George H-W Bush didn't fare too well in the 1988 Iowa caucuses. Kansas Senator Bob Dole won with the religious leader Pat Robertson coming in second while Mr. Bush finished third.