“For the love of God, please miss that farm” – storm chasers capture video of Illinois tornado

HAVANA, Illinois — Storm chasers were following several tornadoes in Illinois on Dec. 1 when one twister got dangerously close to a farm.

“For the love of God, please miss that farm,” one storm chaser says in the video. “Oh no.”

The storm chasers drove close behind the tornado as it whirled through Illinois between Havana and Bluff City. You can hear debris and violent wind hitting the vehicle.

“We are really close to this,” another man says.

The churning tornado sweeps by right next to the farm house. It’s unclear if the home suffered any major damages.

The National Weather Service said that there were 27 confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Illinois during this storm. This set the record for December tornado outbreaks. The previous record came from a storm in 1957, when 21 tornadoes were confirmed.

