DEVELOPING: Early Wednesday Morning Trailer Fire Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A family is safe as police investigate the cause of a trailer fire.

It happened in the Wood Dale Mobile Home Park, in the area of W. 50th Street and Wooddale Court, just after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A family of four was inside, but were able to escape and firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

We are still collecting information and will report updates as soon as more details become available.