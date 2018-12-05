× Deadly crash between semi and school bus closes I-74 near Bloomington

DOWNS, Illinois — A deadly crash between a semi and a school bus closed Interstate 74 in McClean County, about 140 miles southeast of the Quad Cities.

The semi was traveling in the wrong direction and hit the school bus head on, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. The crash happened Wednesday evening, December 5 near Downs, Illinois.

As of about 11 p.m., one person had been confirmed dead in the crash. Several others were injured, taken to area hospitals by ambulance and helicopter.



Officers said I-74 was expected to be closed in that area for several hours. Westbound traffic was being rerouted to Exit 142, getting off at Downs and directed onto 150 into Bloomington. Eastbound traffic was still moving, with one lane closed.