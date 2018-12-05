× CP Holiday Train donations exceed expectations

CLINTON, Iowa- The annual CP Holiday Train food drive exceeded their goal of 20,000 pounds of food donations.

According to The Holiday Train committee, this year they collected 21,000 pounds of food along with $6,546 donated to Pantries United from the CP Holiday Train.

They say this exceeded their 20,000-pound goal.

We could not have achieved this without the support of the Clinton Community. Over 4,000 people attended the Holiday Train event.

The committee says all food and donations remained local within the Clinton Community.