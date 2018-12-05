CP Holiday Train donations exceed expectations
CLINTON, Iowa- The annual CP Holiday Train food drive exceeded their goal of 20,000 pounds of food donations.
According to The Holiday Train committee, this year they collected 21,000 pounds of food along with $6,546 donated to Pantries United from the CP Holiday Train.
They say this exceeded their 20,000-pound goal.
The committee says all food and donations remained local within the Clinton Community.
“This event was made possible by the following sponsors and volunteers: Freezing for Food, Chris Streets at Mac 94.7, Clinton Herald, Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, Rotary, Kiwanis, Downtown Clinton Alliance, Lyons Business and Professional Association and the CHS Interact Group. We would like to thank the MTA for the use of their trolley as well as our firework sponsors including: LBPA, Don’s Jewelry, Sweetheart bakery, Rastrelli’s, Billion Auto and Pape’s Funeral Home. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will continue to make it visits to Clinton due to the local support in fulfilling the mission of CP Holiday Train.”