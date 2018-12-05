× Counterfeit bills found in Henry County, sheriff’s office says

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are finding “numerous counterfeit bills being passed around the area,” according to a Facebook post.

The post, which came from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, details three steps to determine if a $20 bill is real or fake.

Feel: there is raised printing on the left side that you can feel on the real bill. Tilt: the copper number 20 on the right corner will change color with different reflected light Check: hold the bill to the light. Jackson’s face appears on the right, and a line that reads “USA TWENTY”

The post urges anyone who comes across a counterfeit bill to contact local authorities.