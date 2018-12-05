Counterfeit bills found in Henry County, sheriff’s office says

Posted 9:58 am, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:00AM, December 5, 2018

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are finding “numerous counterfeit bills being passed around the area,” according to a Facebook post.

The post, which came from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, details three steps to determine if a $20 bill is real or fake.

  1. Feel: there is raised printing on the left side that you can feel on the real bill.
  2. Tilt: the copper number 20 on the right corner will change color with different reflected light
  3. Check: hold the bill to the light. Jackson’s face appears on the right, and a line that reads “USA TWENTY”

The post urges anyone who comes across a counterfeit bill to contact local authorities.