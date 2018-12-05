× Christkindlmarkt returns to the Quad Cities after years of inactivity

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A popular German Christmas celebration is coming back to the streets of the Quad Cities.

Christkindlmarkt, or “Christmas Market” in German, is returning after years of inactivity.

Molly Carlson of Davenport Sister Cities said the last time she remembers the market existed in the QC was in 2010.

“It’s popped up over the years based on who’s sort of willing to take it over,” Carlson said.

Now, Davenport Sister Cities, a network that partners with other cities in different countries, is in charge of the event. Carlson said she wants make the event better than its been in the past.

“Sister Cities is revamping it so we can make it annual… and making it an authentic market,” Carlson said.

She said they’re partnering with the German American Heritage Center to make it as authentic as possible.

The market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can expect more than 45 vendors selling items from custom embroidery, ornaments, Christmas trees, candles and treats, according to a press release. Traditional German favorites like gluhwin (German mulled wine), pretzels and other snacks will be available. Live music will accompany the event. See a map of the layout below.